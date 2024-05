videoDetails

CM Yogi and Amit Shah to hold Roadshow in Gorakhpur today

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has intensified the election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1. Today Amit Shah and CM Yogi will be seen together in Gorakhpur. During this time he will also address roadshows and many election meetings.