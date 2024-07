videoDetails

CM Yogi attack Akhilesh Yadav over UP Recruitment Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi attacks Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav over UP Recruitment Scam. CM Yogi said, 'Earlier there used to be scams in recruitments. Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, UP CM Said, 'Uncle and nephew used to go out on recovery. Now there is no such thing.' Know in detail in this report what CM Yogi said regarding recruitment in UP.