CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

UP Kawad Yatra 2024 Update: The administration in UP has started preparations for the Kanwar Yatra in UP. On the instructions of CM Yogi, the Chief Secretary and DGP have called a high-level meeting regarding the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut. In which senior officials of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan were present. In this meeting, the entire journey will be monitored with CCTV and drones. Kanwariyas coming to UP will be provided their state IDs.