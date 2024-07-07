Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764103
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra

|Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Kawad Yatra 2024 Update: The administration in UP has started preparations for the Kanwar Yatra in UP. On the instructions of CM Yogi, the Chief Secretary and DGP have called a high-level meeting regarding the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut. In which senior officials of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan were present. In this meeting, the entire journey will be monitored with CCTV and drones. Kanwariyas coming to UP will be provided their state IDs.

All Videos

Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
Play Icon02:29
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage
Play Icon01:23
DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
Play Icon06:07
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
Play Icon03:08
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
6 storey building collapses in Surat
Play Icon04:32
6 storey building collapses in Surat

Trending Videos

Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
play icon2:29
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage
play icon1:23
DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
play icon6:7
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
play icon3:8
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
6 storey building collapses in Surat
play icon4:32
6 storey building collapses in Surat