CM Yogi makes big statement on Gyanvapi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
CM Yogi Exclusive On Gyanvapi: UP CM Adityanath has given a big statement on the Gyanvapi case. CM Yogi said that it is not right to call Gyanvapi a mosque. What is Trishul doing inside the mosque?

