CM Yogi performed special puja on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Today the festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated. CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple. Chief Minister Yogi offered Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath. During this, he also congratulated the countrymen on Makar Sankranti.

