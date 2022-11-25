NewsVideos

CM Yogi reviews preparations at first meeting for 'Maha Kumbh 2025'

|Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on November 24 regarding Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela in Prayagraj. The meeting was to draw up action plan for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbh 2025'. At the meeting, the CM said the event would present an opportunity for the state's 24 crore citizens to showcase its potential before the world. all projects related to the Maha Kumbh should be monitored every week. The CM also directed that a committee be formed under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner.

