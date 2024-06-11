Advertisement
CM Yogi to hold a meeting with Council of Ministers

Jun 11, 2024
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Update: Today is a big day in UP politics. Gandhi family will visit Amethi-Rae Bareli. They will visit UP for the first time after the victory. They will meet Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. On one hand, CM Yogi will hold a cabinet meeting. On the other hand, the Gandhi family is coming to Rae Bareli and Amethi to thank their voters. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also meet Akhilesh Yadav who has created a miracle in UP.

