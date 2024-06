videoDetails

CM Yogi to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Yogi Mohan Bhagwat Meeting: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat tomorrow. This meeting will take place in Gorakhpur. This meeting is considered important in view of many important issues including the results of UP in the Lok Sabha elections.