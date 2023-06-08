NewsVideos
CM Yogi visits Lucknow's trauma center, inquires about condition of the injured girl

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva who was shot dead yesterday. A girl was also shot in this shootout, who has been admitted to the hospital in Balrampur.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
3:29
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
1:39
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
1:22
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
0:38
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput Attend Screening Of Bloody Daddy
1:18
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput Attend Screening Of Bloody Daddy

