CM Yogi's big statement on gangster Anil Dujan encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Notorious gangster Anil Dujana has been killed in an encounter by UP STF today. Anil Dujana has been killed in a police encounter in Meerut. Right after this encounter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement on Mafia Raj.