CM Yogi's big statement on UCC

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Voting has taken place for two phases of Lok Sabha elections. Now, voting for the third phase will be held on May 7. Meanwhile, CM Yodi is busy campaigning vigorously. While addressing a public meeting, CM Yogi has made a big announcement regarding UCC. He said that, if BJP returns to power, UCC will be implemented in the entire country.

