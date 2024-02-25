trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724967
CM Yogi's big statement on UP constable paper leak

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
UP STF action has started in the police exam paper leak case. STF has arrested an accused in the case. Police has arrested Neeraj Yadav from Ballia. After the resentment of the candidates yesterday, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to cancel the UP Police Constable exam. Now the exam will be held again after 6 months. Now CM Yogi has given a big statement on paper leak mafia.

