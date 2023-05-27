NewsVideos
videoDetails

CMs of 4 states including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Boycotts Niti Aayog meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
An important meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council will be held in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over this meeting of NITI Aayog. Meanwhile, news has come that CMs of 4 states including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have decided not to participate in this meeting chaired by PM Modi.

All Videos

NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House

Trending Videos

5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
नया संसद भवन,new sansad bhavan video,new sansad bhavan delhi,Latest News,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,Breaking News,PM Modi,Hindi News,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,New Parliament,new parliament building update,modi new parliament building,sc on new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,today big news,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,headlines of the day,sengol,sengol kya hai,