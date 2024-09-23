videoDetails

Coal Businessman shot dead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

A coal businessman was shot dead in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Coal businessman Budhan Mandal was shot in Dhansar area. He died during treatment in the hospital. After the murder, people of the area created a ruckus. ..Villagers blocked the road and vandalized it… broke the glass panes of many vehicles… vandalized the vehicles parked in the showroom… angry people also beat up many passers-by and pelted stone during the uproar. Many people were injured... Some people had an argument with the police who reached the spot.