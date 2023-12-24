trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702335
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Delhi NCR Weather: North India has seen a double blow of cold. Dense fog has been witnessed along with cold in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Know the current weather conditions in this report.

