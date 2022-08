Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, family celebrates back home

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia claimed a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is how his family celebrated his win in Jhajjar, Haryana...

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

