Congress calls Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh martyrs

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
There was an encounter between Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Politics has intensified on this matter. BJP has made serious allegations against Congress. Let us tell you that in the biggest Naxalite operation so far in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, the Army killed 29 Naxalites. A big statement from Congress has come out in this matter. Congress has called Naxalites martyrs.

