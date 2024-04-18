Advertisement
ED made allegations on Arvind Kejriwal's diet

Sonam|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
ED made a big claim in the court on the bail plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. ED said that Kejriwal is deliberately eating sweets and mangoes. Kejriwal is suffering from diabetes. In such a situation, ED has claimed that he is eating mango sweets to spoil his health for his bail.

