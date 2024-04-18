Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaika Arora's Red Gym Outfit Stuns - Watch Now

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breathtaking elegance of Malaika Arora as she dons a striking red gym outfit, exuding confidence and style. In this captivating video, Malaika's impeccable fashion sense and fitness prowess take center stage, leaving viewers in awe.

All Videos

ED attaches Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra's properties
Play Icon02:07
ED attaches Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra's properties
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
Play Icon03:06
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Play Icon12:15
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video

Trending Videos

ED attaches Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra's properties
play icon2:7
ED attaches Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra's properties
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
play icon3:6
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
play icon12:15
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video