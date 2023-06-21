NewsVideos
Congress continues to protest against 'Modi' on International Yoga Day.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
On International Yoga Day 2023, the whole world is adopting this unique gift given by India. PM Modi got Yoga recognized as International Yoga Day 9 years ago. But on this day, the Congress party has taunted Prime Minister Modi by tweeting on the pretext of yoga.

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued

