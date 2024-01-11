trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708546
Congress Declines Invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Invitation: No Congress leader including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the Pran Pratistha program of Ram Mandir to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Congress has boycotted the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. Yes, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, only these three were invited.

