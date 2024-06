videoDetails

Congress demands CBI Investigation in NEET Exam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy: Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in the NEET exam. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi alleges that NDA itself has done the scam. So, during the Supreme Court hearing in the NEET exam case, NTA has given big information. According to NTA, the examination of students with grace marks will be conducted again. All 1563 candidates will be re-examined.