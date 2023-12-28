trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703805
Congress foundation day: 'BJP MP told me I am in BJP, but my heart in Congress...' says Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Nagpur on the party's foundation day. During this he said that there is a fight between two ideologies in the country today. It is a battle of ideas and power. He also said that someone told him that he cannot remain in BJP. You also listen to what he said next.

