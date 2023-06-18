NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress hits out at NSA on his partition claims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The country's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was present at the time of partition, India would not have been partitioned.

All Videos

Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
play icon9:7
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'
play icon0:37
PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'
India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Doval
play icon9:44
 India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Doval
Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb
play icon1:3
Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice
play icon3:40
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice

Trending Videos

Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
play icon9:7
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'
play icon0:37
PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'
India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Doval
play icon9:44
India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Doval
Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb
play icon1:3
Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice
play icon3:40
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,Subhash Chandra Bose,Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,NSA Ajit Doval,ajit doval on netaji subhas chandra bose,nsa ajit doval on netaji,Ajit Doval,Subhas Chandra Bose,ajit doval subhash chandra bose,netaji subhash chandra bose documentary,netaji subhas chandra bose army,Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport,ajit doval on partition,