Congress holds massive protest over hate speech against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Congress is protesting heavily against hate speech against Rahul Gandhi. Let us tell you that the Congress party has filed a complaint against four BJP leaders for the controversial statement against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The complaint has been filed at Tughlaq Road police station in Delhi. Know in detail in this report against whom the complaint has been filed.