Congress issued guarantee card for Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
The manifesto of the Congress Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is ready. Congress itself is going to announce this soon. But, before that Congress has issued its guarantee card.

