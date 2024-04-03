Advertisement
Viral Video: Food Vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Gets Hilarious Reaction On Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Viral Video internet is abuzz with laughter and creativity as a food vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' reel gains staggering popularity, amassing over 49 million views. Viewers are captivated not only by the unconventional dessert creation but also by the vlogger's candid and hilarious reactions throughout the video.

