Viral Video: Rice Ice Cream Shocks Internet, People Call It 'Frozen Kheer' On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
A viral video showcasing a unique dessert creation, rice ice cream, has stirred up a storm on the internet. Many viewers are astounded by the innovative concept, with some likening its texture and flavor to that of traditional Indian rice pudding, or 'kheer,' when frozen. Social media is abuzz with comments from people who have dubbed it "Frozen Kheer," adding to the intrigue surrounding this captivating culinary creation.

