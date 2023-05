videoDetails

Congress leader K Rahman Khan on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Congress leader K Rahman Khan said that it's a big day today. He added, "We are hopeful that Congress will emerge victorious. We should get a comfortable majority with more than 120 seats. It's not just the exit polls that predict Congress victory, the same is also visible on the ground level, people want change."