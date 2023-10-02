trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669933
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on October 02. He also paid obeisance in the Golden Temple. He is on a day visit to Amritsar.
