Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira faces life threat in jail?

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Sukhpal Khaira Arrested: Taking major action in the Drug Smuggling Case, Punjab Police has arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Punjab Police raided Khaira's house in Chandigarh and arrested Khaira. During this, there was a fierce argument between the police and Khaira.
