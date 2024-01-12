trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708817
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Congress said on Wednesday that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will not attend the consecration program of Ram Lalla's idol in Ram temple in Ayodhya. After which once again politics has started on this issue.

