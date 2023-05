videoDetails

Congress makes big claim before Karnataka Election results, 'absolute majority government will be formed'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Today the results will be announced for 224 seats in Karnataka assembly elections. Earlier, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar has made a big claim and said that 'Congress government will be formed in Karnataka with absolute majority'.