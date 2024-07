videoDetails

Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Bhupesh Baghel on Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: Congress's bad words on the encounter of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Congress and former CM Bhupesh Baghel said, 'This is a fake encounter. In response to this, Vishnu Dev Sai has said, 'Such statements break the morale of the army.'