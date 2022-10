Congress President Election: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel casts vote in Raipur

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 17 cast his vote to elect the new party president at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Raipur.