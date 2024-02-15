trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress President Kharge Speaks At Aurangabad Rally: Confident About Winning, Praises Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Follow Us
In Aurangabad, Bihar, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a lively public rally. He expresses confidence in winning, noting the strong support for the Nyay Yatra. Kharge comments on the political landscape, saying, "Today's Bihar's CM said that I'll die but won't switch to the BJP, and today he is with the BJP due to their fear... The real leader is Rahul Gandhi who follows the path of truth." Stay tuned for more updates on the rally and political developments.

All Videos

Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
Play Icon06:46
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
BJP Names Sanjay Seth For 8th Rajya Sabha Seat
Play Icon02:40
BJP Names Sanjay Seth For 8th Rajya Sabha Seat
Farmers Protest 2024: Why are farmers protesting again?
Play Icon02:45
Farmers Protest 2024: Why are farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest: 3 big announcements by farmers
Play Icon02:38
Farmers Protest: 3 big announcements by farmers
SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds: Who will be affected most?
Play Icon03:03
SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds: Who will be affected most?

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
play icon6:46
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
BJP Names Sanjay Seth For 8th Rajya Sabha Seat
play icon2:40
BJP Names Sanjay Seth For 8th Rajya Sabha Seat
Farmers Protest 2024: Why are farmers protesting again?
play icon2:45
Farmers Protest 2024: Why are farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest: 3 big announcements by farmers
play icon2:38
Farmers Protest: 3 big announcements by farmers
SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds: Who will be affected most?
play icon3:3
SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds: Who will be affected most?