NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Delhi Electricity Rate Hike: Electricity rates may increase by 10 percent in Delhi. Due to this Congress is protesting against Aam Aadmi Party and has surrounded the AAP office. Know the current situation in this report.

All Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
play icon0:45
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India

Trending Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
play icon0:45
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
delhi electricity rate hike,Congress protest,Delhi,Delhi electricity,Electricity,karnataka electricity price hike,electricity price hike in karnataka,karnataka electricity bill hike,Delhi Protest,electricity rates delhi,delhi electricity bills rate,delhi bjp protest against electricity bills,congress protest against fuel price hike in delhi,protest,Electricity price hike,Electricity rates,Delhi electricity bills,fuel price hike,Power tariff hike,hike,Zee News,