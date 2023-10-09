trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673113
Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has made a big announcement on the caste census in the CWC meeting. Caste census will be conducted in Congress ruled states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
