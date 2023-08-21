trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651866
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress spokesperson said- BJP had expelled Kalyan Singh from the party after insulting him.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
There are hardly eight months left for the 2024 elections. In such a situation, the field exercises of the leaders are intensifying. ..the frequency of his visits is increasing. The electoral touch is increasing in his speaking. ... Such issues are being searched for which the opponent has no clue..and he surrenders.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big action on the officer accused of raping a girl, Kejriwal's big statement
play icon10:3
Big action on the officer accused of raping a girl, Kejriwal's big statement
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – The official statement of the shoe thrower has come. Swami Prasad Maurya
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – The official statement of the shoe thrower has come. Swami Prasad Maurya
Uniform civil code: Mamata Banerjee's big statement on UCC – UCC will not be applicable in Bengal
play icon1:12
Uniform civil code: Mamata Banerjee's big statement on UCC – UCC will not be applicable in Bengal
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal

Trending Videos

Big action on the officer accused of raping a girl, Kejriwal's big statement
play icon10:3
Big action on the officer accused of raping a girl, Kejriwal's big statement
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – The official statement of the shoe thrower has come. Swami Prasad Maurya
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – The official statement of the shoe thrower has come. Swami Prasad Maurya
Uniform civil code: Mamata Banerjee's big statement on UCC – UCC will not be applicable in Bengal
play icon1:12
Uniform civil code: Mamata Banerjee's big statement on UCC – UCC will not be applicable in Bengal
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Kalyan Singh,kalyan singh news today,kalyan singh ram mandir speech,ram mandir ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir kalyana,ram mandir kalyan singh,Congress,pakistran,2024 Election,elections 2024,Election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,opposition party meeting,opposition patna meet,patna opposition meeting,Opposition meeting,patna opposition meet,bihar opposition meet,opposition meet shimla,amit shah in arunachal pradesh,opposition meeting patna,Uniform Civil Code,