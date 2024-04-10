Advertisement
Congress spokesperson Udit Raj attacks Rajnath Singh over his statement on China

Apr 10, 2024
Amidst ongoing border clash between India and China, another conspiracy of China has come to light. As per reports, China is talking about changing names of some places in Arunachal Pradesh. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has hit back at China over the same. Meanwhile, know Congress spokesperson Udit Raj's reaction over the same.

