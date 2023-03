videoDetails

Congress's 'storm' will come in Karnataka or Modi's 'magic' will work!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Assembly elections are going to be held in Karnataka and on May 13, 2023, the state will get a new government. See the trend of the people of Karnataka before voting on Zee News. Will saffron wave again in Karnataka or will the government change?