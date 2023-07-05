trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630961
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Conspiracy of Manipur rioters failed in front of army, tried to snatch weapons

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Manipur Violence: A major conspiracy by the rioters in Manipur has been foiled. The rioters tried to snatch weapons from the army which could not be completed. A rioter also died in retaliatory action. Know in detail what happened in this report..
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
play icon1:9
Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
CM Shivraj gives strict instructions over urination incident on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh
play icon13:28
CM Shivraj gives strict instructions over urination incident on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
play icon2:15
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
play icon11:18
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
play icon1:32
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
play icon1:9
Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
CM Shivraj gives strict instructions over urination incident on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh
play icon13:28
CM Shivraj gives strict instructions over urination incident on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
play icon2:15
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
play icon11:18
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
play icon1:32
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
Manipur violence,manipur violence explained,manipur violence reason,manipur violence news today,indian army foils manipur conspiracy,indian army foils miscreants conspiracy,manipur miscreants snatches gun,manipur miscreants assam rifles snatching,assam rifle snatching,Violence in Manipur,violence in manipur reason,violence in manipur today,manipur hinsa,hinsa in manipur,bhartiya sena manipur violence,Indian Army,