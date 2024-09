videoDetails

Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer

| Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

There has been a conspiracy to derail a goods train in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Actually, in Ajmer's Mangaliyawas police station area, an attempt was made to derail the goods train by placing two cement blocks weighing 70 kg in front of the goods train on the Dedicated Freight Corridor line. However, the goods train broke both the blocks and passed by and no accident occurred.