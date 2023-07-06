trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631524
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Contract killer has encounter with police in Delhi, arrested after firing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
The Special Cell in Delhi's Rohini arrested a contract killer absconding in several cases after an encounter on Thursday morning. The police have recovered the weapon from the accused. According to the police, there are more than 12 cases registered against the arrested contract killer, in which the police were looking for him.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'Traitor' attack on Katappa, Bahubali and Ajit Pawar... Posters put up before the meeting in Delhi
play icon2:11
'Traitor' attack on Katappa, Bahubali and Ajit Pawar... Posters put up before the meeting in Delhi
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
play icon3:32
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'Traitor' attack on Katappa, Bahubali and Ajit Pawar... Posters put up before the meeting in Delhi
play icon2:11
'Traitor' attack on Katappa, Bahubali and Ajit Pawar... Posters put up before the meeting in Delhi
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
play icon3:32
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
rohini encounter,Delhi encounter,contractor killer enconter,delhi contractor killer,encounter in rohini,Encounter,Delhi Police,Rohini court,Delhi,Rohini court shootout,Delhi News,delhi rohini court firing,shootout in delhi rohini court,encounter in delhi today,Rohini,rohini court firing,delhi rohini,rohini delhi,delhi rohini court shootout,encounter in delhi,delhi encounter news,delhi encounter today,jitender gogi death in rohini court,zee nes,