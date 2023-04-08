NewsVideos
Controversial statement of Paramhans Das

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Paramhans Das's controversial statement on Muslim girls has come to the fore. Paramhans Das said that he will give 21 lakhs to a Muslim girl who marries a Hindu boy.

