Controversy over Maharana Pratap's statue in Mainpuri

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav did a road show in Mainpuri, UP. During this time, Samajwadi Party workers put flags on the statue of Maharana Pratap at Karhal intersection, after which an uproar broke out. BJP workers sat on strike. Police have registered a case against 100 unidentified SP workers. At the same time, now CM Yogi's statement has come out on this matter.

