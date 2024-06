videoDetails

Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

DNA: Politics has intensified over the removal of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji from their original places and installing them at another place in the Parliament premises. Congress has strongly criticized this decision. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has called this decision an inappropriate step.