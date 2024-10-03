Advertisement
Controversy over removal of Sai's idols from Hindu temples

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Now let's talk about the politics happening on religion. The controversy of removing Sai's idol from Hindu temples is not coming to an end. Because on one hand Hindu organizations are removing Sai's idols. On the other hand, Sai's devotees held a meeting in Banaras on this matter. And have decided that they will complain to the police. On the other hand, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda has said that Sai's idol in the temple is like adulteration in the prasad. So will the campaign of Hindu organizations intensify with the entry of Shankaracharya or will the administration interfere?

