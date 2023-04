videoDetails

Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

SP National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has once again created a religious controversy by repeating the decades old slogan. Sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya repeated the Jai Shri Ram slogan found in Rae Bareilly, Mulayam Kanshi Ram flew into the air.