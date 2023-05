videoDetails

Cops say 'go home or come to station': Wrestler Geeta Phogat slams police

| Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Wrestler Geeta Phogat hit out at Delhi Police Thursday afternoon, claiming she had been stopped from visiting Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other colleagues at the city's Jantar Mantar for nearly a fortnight to highlight sexual assault claims against Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.